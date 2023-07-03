Single Carrier Modem - Global IP Core
low as 83.457 KHz, as high as 56 MHz and it supports adjustable band width as low as 3 KHz, as high as 8 MHz. It works at adjustable IF frequency as low as 53.651 KHz, as high as 36 MHz. the Roll-off factor is 0.15. Oversampling factor (between symbol and sampling rates) is 32. Pulse shaping filter length is 257 taps. The modulation order is QPSK and others, upon request.
View Single Carrier Modem - Global IP Core full description to...
- see the entire Single Carrier Modem - Global IP Core datasheet
- get in contact with Single Carrier Modem - Global IP Core Supplier