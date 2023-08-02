The number of connected devices, machines or sensors that are linked with each other over open communication networks on the internet of things (IoT) has exploded. Processes are remotely monitored through networks of smart devices. And every device represents a potential entry point for malicious intrusion – into the device itself, or onto the network to which it’s connected. These new security threats pose technology challenges in securing and stabilizing such large systems. In such an environment, root-oft-rust (RoT) technology is becoming an essential requirement for every connected device.



QuiddiKey® 100 is a physical unclonable function or PUF-based RoT solution that can be applied easily to almost any chip – even the tiniest microcontrollers – without the need for adding costly, security-dedicated silicon. QuiddiKey 100 can also be integrated as a trust anchor for other crypto libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device. QuiddiKey has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.