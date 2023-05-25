CXM GPUs have been finely tuned to deliver seamless user interfaces to cost-sensitive consumer devices. Each GPU in the series boasts a nearly 50% increase in performance density over the IMG BXM GPU family. Features have been added specific to the needs of the consumer market, including native support for HDR and TFBCv2 (Tiny Frame Buffer Compression). The CXM-2-64 is the smallest GPU to support HDR natively. It is ideal for area-sensitive consumer devices such as wearables, set-top boxes, and smart home hubs.