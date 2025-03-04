AI-Enhanced Automation for Smarter SoC Design



FlexGen™ by Arteris redefines how SoC designers create Network-on-Chip IP by introducing cutting-edge AI heuristics and machine learning. This revolutionary IP automates NoC topology generation, achieving up to 10x faster design iterations than traditional methods.



With FlexGen, teams can optimize wire length, reduce latency, and improve power efficiency while minimizing manual intervention. Designed for automotive, data centers, and industrial electronics applications, FlexGen shortens design cycles, enabling faster time-to-market and/or multiple design explorations for the most complex systems.



