CT20101 extracts a precise 48MHz clock frequency underlying a USB 1.1 data stream.

The device implements a loop that controls the output frequency of a Current Controlled Oscillator (CC OSC) by means of an initial coarse-tuning followed by a fine-tuning.



The coarse tuning is based on an internal 1 kHz RC oscillator with accuracy better than 10%.



The Digital block adjust the CC OSC Output frequency through a 9-bit Current-Steering Digitalto-Analog converter until the 48 MHz Clock accuracy is sufficient for the USB Controller to generate valid Start-of-Frame (SOF) packets; it then fine-tune (and maintain) the Clock accuracy within 0.25%.