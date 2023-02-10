32-bit RISC Processor To Deliver High Performance In Low-Cost Microcontroller Applications
SOF-Calibrated 48MHz USB Clock
The device implements a loop that controls the output frequency of a Current Controlled Oscillator (CC OSC) by means of an initial coarse-tuning followed by a fine-tuning.
The coarse tuning is based on an internal 1 kHz RC oscillator with accuracy better than 10%.
The Digital block adjust the CC OSC Output frequency through a 9-bit Current-Steering Digitalto-Analog converter until the 48 MHz Clock accuracy is sufficient for the USB Controller to generate valid Start-of-Frame (SOF) packets; it then fine-tune (and maintain) the Clock accuracy within 0.25%.
