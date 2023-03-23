Software implementation of SRAM PUF
The Intrinsic ID Zign® 100 API enables IoT developers to generate unique device identities, secure cryptographic keys, and random values. It enables easy and collision-free identification of billions of devices from different vendors. Zign 100 can also be integrated as a hardware-based trust anchor for Mbed TLS, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, and other libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device. Because it is a software-based solution, Zign is the only hardware entropy source currently available that doesn’t have to be loaded at silicon fabrication.
Block Diagram of the Software implementation of SRAM PUF IP Core
