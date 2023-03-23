The number of connected devices, machines, sensors, or simply things are linked with each other over open communication networks on the internet of things (IoT) has exploded. Processes are remotely monitored through networks of smart devices. And every device represents a potential entry point for malicious intrusion – into the device itself, or the network to which it’s connected. These new security threats pose technology challenges in securing and stabilizing such large systems. In such an environment, secure device identity is an essential requirement for clone-resistant operational security.



The Intrinsic ID Zign® 100 API enables IoT developers to generate unique device identities, secure cryptographic keys, and random values. It enables easy and collision-free identification of billions of devices from different vendors. Zign 100 can also be integrated as a hardware-based trust anchor for Mbed TLS, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, and other libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device. Because it is a software-based solution, Zign is the only hardware entropy source currently available that doesn’t have to be loaded at silicon fabrication.