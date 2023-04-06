Extended MIPI CSI2 Serial Video Receiver, 64 bits, 8 data lanes, 4 pixels/clock
Software implementation of SRAM PUF with symmetric & asymmetric cryptography + PKI
Zign 300 is a secure key generation and management solution for any IoT device. As a software-based solution, Zign is the only hardware entropy source currently available that doesn’t have to be loaded at silicon fabrication. It streamlines IoT OEM and ODM security efforts by creating unique, internally generated device keys and identities derived from the inherent randomness of SRAM PUFs.
The Zign 300 API enables IoT developers to generate cryptographic keys securely and to perform other symmetric key and elliptic curve cryptographic functions. It can also be integrated as a trust anchor for Mbed TLS, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, and other libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device.
