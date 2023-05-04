The number of devices, machines, or sensors linked over open communication networks on the internet of things (IoT) has exploded. Every device represents a potential entry point for malicious intrusion – into the device itself, or its network.



Cryptographic keys are needed to verify a device’s identity, secure communication between devices, and encrypt sensitive data at rest as well as in transit. Zign® 200 is a secure key generation, management, and storage solution for any IoT device. A software-based solution, Zign is the only hardware entropy source currently available that doesn’t have to be loaded at silicon fabrication.



The Zign 200 API enables IoT developers to generate cryptographic keys securely and to perform other symmetric key functions. It can also be integrated as a trust anchor for Mbed TLS, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, and other libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device.