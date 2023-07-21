ZIA SV is IP core for realizing stereo vision.

ZIA SV supports 4K input images, and uses two images from the right and left cameras to estimate the distance using SGM (Semi Global Matching), one of the general stereo matching algorithms.

Various optimizations are performed in Pre Processing and Post Processing so that distance estimation can be performed with high performance and accuracy.

The IP core user interface supports AMBA AXI4.

If you connect the IP core to AXI4, it will work just by hitting the register.

DMP brings together the technological capabilities to create small IPs that DMP has cultivated through the product development of GPUs and AI processors, and realizes compact, high-performance, and highly accurate distance estimation compared to other companies by implementing the functions necessary for distance estimation of stereo cameras into hardware.

It can be used for the distance measurement function of various robots such as picking robots and autonomous running robots.

