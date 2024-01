NetTimeLogic’s Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) Node is a full hardware (FPGA) only implementation of an ESMC frame Handler and State selector. The whole ESMC frame sending and receiving & decoding as well as State selection according to the selected option mode are implemented in the core, no CPU is required. This allows running SyncE synchronization completely independent and standalone from the user application. The core can be configured either by signals or by an AXI4Lite-Slave Register interface.



All calculations and corrections are implemented completely in HW.