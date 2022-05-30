The DesignWare USR/XSR PHY IP for 112Gbps per lane die-to-die connectivity enables high-bandwidth ultra and extra short reach interfaces in multi-chip modules (MCMs) for hyperscale data center, AI, and networking applications. The low-latency, low-power, and compact PHY supports NRZ and PAM-4 signaling from 2.5G to 112G data rates and is compliant with the OIF CEI-112G and CEI-56G standards for ultra-short reach (USR) and extra- short reach (XSR) links. The USR/XSR PHY offers flexible layout for maximum bandwidth per die-edge by allowing placement of the square macros along all edges of the die. It deploys 16-lane transmit and receive macros for optimized segmentation on the multiple dies.



The robust DLL-based clock forwarded architecture enables high energy efficiency while supporting reliable links of up to 50 millimeters for large MCMs. The PHY enables multi-die connectivity over organic substrates, which helps reduce packaging costs without requiring advanced interposer-based packaging over shorter distances. The embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and non- destructive 2D eye monitor capability provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. Besides the PMA and PMD, the PHY includes a raw-PCS to facilitate the interface with the on-chip network, regardless of the existing networking protocol. The USR/XSR IP is combined with Synopsys’ comprehensive routing feasibility analysis, packages substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and crosstalk analysis for fast and reliable integration into SoCs.