Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module for DDR/LPDDR
At the same time, the security of data and systems is paramount, driven by multiple factors, including significant growth in confidential and sensitive information, laws, regulations, and standards evolution.
Synopsys IME Security Module provides confidentiality of data in use or stored in off-chip memory over memory interfaces. It integrates seamlessly with Synopsys DDR and LPDDR controllers for most optimal solutions in the industry with latency as low as 2 cycles, accelerating SoC integration and reducing risk.
The IME Security Module is scalable to match various memory interfaces bandwidths, supports both write and read channels based on the AES-XTS cryptographic algorithm and is FIPS 140-3 certification ready.
View Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module for DDR/LPDDR full description to...
- see the entire Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module for DDR/LPDDR datasheet
- get in contact with Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module for DDR/LPDDR Supplier