The Synopsys Advanced I2C/SMBus Controller and Target Device IP extends capabilities beyond the I2C Interface to include advanced features for system management and power management. The IP targets a range of applications from simple sensors to advanced NVMe storage devices:

• Temperature sensors, Voltage translators, General Purpose IO

• System/Power Management in Smart Battery systems, AC/DC Server Power Supplies, Hot Swap Controller (HSC) in server nodes, DC-DC Power Supplies

•High Performance Computing (HPC) or Data center NVMe based Solid State Drives

•Control/communication bus for EEPROM, RAM, LCD/LED/OLED drivers, ADC and DAC converters

•Inter-chip communication bus for signal processing chips and low-cost microcontroller

•Sideband signaling in HDMI



In addition to supporting the I2C physical layer up to ultra-fast mode (5Mbps), the IP integrates protocol and higher-layer capabilities to help SoC designers focus on the SoC and application design. Its advanced features include the ability to fully program SMBus Command Codes and map with PMBus commands, advanced fault management, error handling, and support for multiple virtual targets.