Quad core IP platform with integrated Arm security subsystem
IP Solutions for AMBA - Advanced I2C/SMBus Controller and Target Device
• Temperature sensors, Voltage translators, General Purpose IO
• System/Power Management in Smart Battery systems, AC/DC Server Power Supplies, Hot Swap Controller (HSC) in server nodes, DC-DC Power Supplies
•High Performance Computing (HPC) or Data center NVMe based Solid State Drives
•Control/communication bus for EEPROM, RAM, LCD/LED/OLED drivers, ADC and DAC converters
•Inter-chip communication bus for signal processing chips and low-cost microcontroller
•Sideband signaling in HDMI
In addition to supporting the I2C physical layer up to ultra-fast mode (5Mbps), the IP integrates protocol and higher-layer capabilities to help SoC designers focus on the SoC and application design. Its advanced features include the ability to fully program SMBus Command Codes and map with PMBus commands, advanced fault management, error handling, and support for multiple virtual targets.
View Synopsys IP Solutions for AMBA - Advanced I2C/SMBus Controller and Target Device IP full description to...
- see the entire Synopsys IP Solutions for AMBA - Advanced I2C/SMBus Controller and Target Device IP datasheet
- get in contact with Synopsys IP Solutions for AMBA - Advanced I2C/SMBus Controller and Target Device IP Supplier
AMBA IP
- SD 4.1 / SDIO 4.0 / eMMC 5.1 Host Controller
- xSPI - PSRAM Master
- PCIe 5.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- PCIe 2.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- PCIe 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect