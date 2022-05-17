Low-power PHY IP for PCIe 4.0 on TSMC N7
Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.
The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity. This capability reduces both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.
Synopsys offers a portfolio of silicon-proven IP for PCI Express consisting of controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits, Software Development Kits and Interface IP Subsystems. As the industry standard for PCI Express, Synopsys' solution is in volume production and has been successfully implemented in a wide range of applications.
View Synopsys low-power PHY IP for PCIe 4.0 on TSMC N7 full description to...
- see the entire Synopsys low-power PHY IP for PCIe 4.0 on TSMC N7 datasheet
- get in contact with Synopsys low-power PHY IP for PCIe 4.0 on TSMC N7 Supplier
PCI Express PHY IP
- PHY/PCS Logical Sub-Block IP Core for PCIe supporting PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1 PHY/PMA and compliant to the PIPE 5.2 and 4.4.1 Specifications
- PCIe 2.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support
- PCIe 2.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- PCIe 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- Gen5 PCIe Hybrid Controller with SR-IOV and ARI Support
- Gen5 PCIe Transparent Switch