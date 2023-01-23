Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller is a next generation controller optimized for power, latency, bandwidth, and area, supporting JEDEC standard LPDDR5X, LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs.

The controller connects to the Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY or other

LPDDR5X/5/4X PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.

The LPDDR controller block includes the advanced command scheduler,

memory protocol handler, optional inline ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY.