LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller for Automotive
The controller connects to the Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY or other
LPDDR5X/5/4X PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.
The LPDDR controller block includes the advanced command scheduler,
memory protocol handler, optional inline ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY.
View Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller for Automotive full description to...
- see the entire Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller for Automotive datasheet
- get in contact with Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller for Automotive Supplier