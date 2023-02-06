The multi-channel DesignWare® PHY IP for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 includes Synopsys’ high-speed, high-performance transceiver to meet today’s demands for higher bandwidth. The PHY meets the needs of today’s high-speed chipto-chip, board-to-board, and backplane interfaces while being extremely low in power and area.



Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.



The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity, reducing both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.