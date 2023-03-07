The multi-channel Synopsys PHY IP for PCI Express® 5.0 and CXL includes Synopsys’ high-speed, high-performance transceiver to meet today’s applications’ demands for higher bandwidth. The PHY’s cost-effective solution meets the needs of today’s high-speed chip-to-chip, board-to-board, and backplane interfaces while being extremely low in power and area. Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies. The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity. This capability reduces both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.