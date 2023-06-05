PCIe 6.0 PHY for SS5LPE
The DesignWare PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with DesignWare Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.
Video Demo of the PCIe 6.0 PHY for SS5LPE
This PCI-SIG DevCon 2022 video shows the industry’s first complete hardware demo of PCIe 6.0 with an end-to-end system from root complex to endpoint. The demo uses the Synopsys PCIe 6.0 Controller and PHY IP and shows successful link up and performance metrics.
