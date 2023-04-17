The Synopsys USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 IP solution consists of USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 PHYs, USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 controllers (Device, Host, or Dual-Role Device) with HDCP 2.2 content protection, verification IP, and IP subsystems. These elements accelerate development of advanced chip designs delivering video, data and power over a single Type-C connector. Synopsys' DesignWare USB 3.2 solution is certified by the USB-IF and DesignWare 1.4 Tx solution is certified by VESA.

The Synopsys USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs that support connections to high-definition (HD), 2K, 4K, and 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD) display from mobile devices, set-top boxes and other applications requiring fast data transfer and output of high-resolution content. The Synopsys IP solution delivers up to 20 Gbps data rates and simplifies users’ USB connection with reversible plug orientation and cable direction, bi-directional power and the DisplayPort alternate mode. The DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode uses existing SuperSpeed USB lanes over USB Type-C connectors and cables to deliver up to 32.4 Gbps maximum link bandwidth with each of the four lanes running at 8.1 Gbps. The Synopsys IP USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 TX IP solution simplifies integration and reduces system-level costs by removing requirements for external crossbar switch components for the USB and DisplayPort datapaths.

The Synopsys USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 IP solution integrates HDCP 2.2 content security, which is required to play back UHD 4K and higher-resolution content over DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode. It creates a secure connection between a source and display by using industry standard public key and advanced encryption algorithms for successful content transfer. Synopsys’ HDCP 2.2 content protection IP provides designers with a complete and highly secure implementation of the HDCP 2.2 standard, including the entire control plane processing with authentication and key exchange protocols, as well as key stream generation. Incorporating HDCP 2.2 content protection in the DesignWare USB-C 3.2/DisplayPort 1.4 TX IP solution helps designers meet the stringent compliance requirements of the DCP LLC licensing authority.

As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys enables designers to accelerate the integration of high-performance USB Type-C connectivity into their SoCs, while enabling secure delivery of high-definition video content.