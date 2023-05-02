The DesignWare USB4 IP solution is based on the USB4 specification from the USB Implementer Forum (USB-IF). The USB4 IP offering includes device router, controllers, PHYs with support for the USB Type-C™ connectivity specification, and verification IP. These elements enable quick development of advanced chip designs incorporating the 20 Gbps and 40 Gbps USB4 standard.



The DesignWare USB4 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs for edge AI, mass storage devices, PCs, and tablets. The DesignWare USB4 PHY, Router and Controller IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB4 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.



As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a high-performance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.

