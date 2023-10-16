Deeply Embedded AI Accelerator for Microcontrollers and End-Point IoT Devices
tRoot V023 FS Hardware Secure Module, ASIL-B compliant (w/ ARC EM22FS)
The tRoot HSM for Automotive includes a broad range of safety mechanisms such as dual-core lockstep, memory ECC, register EDC, parity, watchdog, self-checking comparators, bus and MPU protection, and dual rail logic. It incorporates an ASIL D compliant low-power ARC processor.
The tRoot HSM for Automotive is developed with an ASIL D systematic development flow and designed and assessed for ASIL B random hardware faults. The solution is provided with a complete suite of ISO 26262 documentation, including safety manual, DFMEA/FMEDA/DFA analysis reports, quality manual, and development interface report, making it a fully ASIL compliant solution.
