The TCI LPDDR PHY is a high-performance, scalable system using a radically new architecture that continuously and automatically adjusts each pin individually, correcting skew within byte lanes. This state-of-the-art tuning acts independently on each pin, data phase and chip select value. Read gate and data eye timing are also continuously adjusted. Automatic training is included for multi-cycle write leveling and read gate timing, read/write data eye timing, and PHY Vref and DRAM Vref settings. Remarkable physical flexibility allows the PHY to adapt to each customer’s die floorplan and package constraints, yet is delivered and verified as a single unit for easy timing closure with no assembly required. The PHY is DFI 5.1 compliant, and when combined with an appropriate LPDDR memory controller, a complete and fully-automatic LPDDR system is realized.