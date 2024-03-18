TVM - Temperature/Voltage Monitor in 28nm CMOS
The temperature monitor achieves excellent temperature accuracy without trim and +/-1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim. The optional voltage monitor supports multiple differential or single-ended inputs with a rail-to-rail voltage range.
A one shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block can be placed in a low power standby mode.
