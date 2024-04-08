The ODT-TVM-ULP-001C-GF22FDX is an ultra-low power temperature and voltage monitor designed in a 22nm process. This IP operates over the entire temperature range of -40C to 150C.



The temperature monitor (TM) achieves ±4C temperature accuracy without trim and ±1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim.

The voltage monitor (VM) supports four differential or single-ended inputs with a voltage range up to ±1.8V.



A one-shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement.

