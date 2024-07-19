Unleash the power of the new UCIe based RF Chiplet transceiver.



With NEXT Semiconductor's silicon proven 8-bit, 48-Gsps Transceiver, this product is ideal for moving from higher power consumption solutions based on JESD204 to the new UCIe interface.



NEXT Semiconductor was founded in 2004 by industry veterans who previously held managerial and technical leadership roles at Broadcom, Qualcomm, and NXP.



NEXT Semiconductor is a privately held corporation focused on the development of semiconductor products leveraging our novel DIGITAL DATA CONVERSION technology.