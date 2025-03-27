The D2D Adapter for UCIe is a scalable adapter layer between one or more protocol components and the UCIe PHY, which ensures efficient data transfer across the UCIe Link by seamlessly coordinating with the Protocol Layer and Physical Layer. By minimizing logic on the main data path, it delivers a low-latency, optimized pathway for protocol Flits. When handling CXL protocol, the D2D Adapter incorporates ARB/MUX functionality to support multiple simultaneous protocols. For scenarios where the Raw BER exceeds 1e-27, it implements the CRC and Retry scheme defined in the UCIe Specification, ensuring reliable data transport for PCIe, CXL, or other protocols including Streaming protocols.



Additionally, the D2D Adapter manages critical functions such as higher-level Link state machine coordination, parameter exchanges with remote Link partners for protocol options, and power management synchronization when supported. The IP Core is silicon and PHY agnostic implementation of UCIe D2D Adapter following the v2.0 standard, targeting ASIC applications. The IP core is thoroughly tested in System Verilog random regression environment.



The IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing. The IP core is silicon proven, heavily tested in UVM regression environment and has been interoperability tested and integrated with a leading UCIe PHY provider.