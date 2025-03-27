UCIe D2D Adapter
Additionally, the D2D Adapter manages critical functions such as higher-level Link state machine coordination, parameter exchanges with remote Link partners for protocol options, and power management synchronization when supported. The IP Core is silicon and PHY agnostic implementation of UCIe D2D Adapter following the v2.0 standard, targeting ASIC applications. The IP core is thoroughly tested in System Verilog random regression environment.
The IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing. The IP core is silicon proven, heavily tested in UVM regression environment and has been interoperability tested and integrated with a leading UCIe PHY provider.
