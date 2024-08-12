Synopsys UCIe PHY IP enables high-bandwidth, low-power and

low-latency die-to-die connectivity in a package for hyperscale data centers, AI, and networking applications. The PHY’s flexible architecture supports standard and advanced package technologies and delivers up to 4Tbps bandwidth

in a multi-module configuration. Supporting widely used protocols such as PCI Express and CXL and enabling latency-optimized NoC-to-NoC links with streaming protocols, the IP offers maximum performance, minimum latency and implementation flexibility. Synopsys UCIe PHY IP delivers high energy- efficiency with an optimized architecture that uses clock forwarding and

low-voltage signaling. The IP implements a comprehensive set of testability features to ensure known good dies and offers test and repair capabilities to improve package assembly yield. Robust die-to-die link operation is ensured with embedded training and calibration algorithms.

Synopsys UCIe PHY IP interoperates with Synopsys UCIe Controller IP to deliver a complete, low-latency solution for die-to-die links in any package.