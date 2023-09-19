ULP 12 Bits, 35 kS/s SAR Analog to Digital Converter
It is implemented employing SAR architecture.
A measurement Front-End section, to be customized according to the customer specifications, converts and adapt to the ADC range Voltage, Current and Temperature Sensors outputs from different ranges.
The IP includes a trimmable internal high accuracy voltage reference generator.
With 65uA total current consumption the figure of merit of the ADC is 7 pJ/step.
