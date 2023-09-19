CT22406 is a 12-bit 35 kS/s Analog to Digital converter designed to deliver best in class performances in term of power consumption.



It is implemented employing SAR architecture.



A measurement Front-End section, to be customized according to the customer specifications, converts and adapt to the ADC range Voltage, Current and Temperature Sensors outputs from different ranges.



The IP includes a trimmable internal high accuracy voltage reference generator.



With 65uA total current consumption the figure of merit of the ADC is 7 pJ/step.

