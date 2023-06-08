The Cortex-X4 core is a high-performance and low-power product that implements the Arm®v9.2-A architecture. The Arm®v9.2-A architecture extends the architecture defined in the Arm®v8‑A architectures up to Arm®v8.7‑A.



The Cortex-X4 core is implemented inside a DSU-120 DynamIQ™ cluster. It is connected to the DynamIQ Shared Unit-120 that behaves as a full interconnect with L3 cache and snoop control. This connection configuration is also used in systems with different types of cores where the Cortex-X4 core is the high-performance core.



The following figure shows an example configuration with four Cortex-X4 cores in a DynamIQ™ cluster.



