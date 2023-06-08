Ultimate Performance for Next-Generation Smartphones and Laptops
The Cortex-X4 core is implemented inside a DSU-120 DynamIQ™ cluster. It is connected to the DynamIQ Shared Unit-120 that behaves as a full interconnect with L3 cache and snoop control. This connection configuration is also used in systems with different types of cores where the Cortex-X4 core is the high-performance core.
The following figure shows an example configuration with four Cortex-X4 cores in a DynamIQ™ cluster.
