InCirT’s APLL9GGF22 is the ring-oscillator based analogue-PLL which provides ultra-low jitter (690fs rms jitter at 9.5GHz) and low-power consumption (5.3mW at 9.5GHz) operating from 4.5GHz up to 9.5GHz.

Due to its ultra-small area (0.007sq mm) APPLL9GGF22 is an ideal candidate for SOC designs requiring multiple clock domains.

APLL9GGF22 is an integer-N PLL which gives flexibility to the designers to find the best clock-domain in the overall system.