2D (vector graphics) & 3D GPU IP A GPU IP combining 3D and 2D rendering features with high performance, low power consumption, and minimum CPU load
Ultra-low jitter, low-power ring-oscillator-based PLL - 6GHz-12.5GHz
Due to its ultra-small area (0.007sq mm) APPLL12GGF22 is an ideal candidate for SOC designs requiring multiple clock domains.
APLL12GGF22 is an integer-N PLL which gives flexibility to the designers to find the best clock-domain in the overall system.
