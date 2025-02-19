-- YorChip, Inc. in collaboration with its design partner SiliconIPs announces development of a 50nS latency 100G Ultra Ethernet ready Mac/PCS IP core. The IP is optimized for size, power and latency and targets edge AI applications as well as Data Center Accelerator developers needing low power and latency. The IP is optimized to work with leading FEC cores from IP Cores Inc. to deliver the lowest latency in the market. YorChip plans to develop Chiplets for edge markets and to license the IP to a broad range of developers world-wide.