The ODT-REF-40LP-SV1P8-ULP140N is an ultra-low power CMOS bandgap reference designed in a 40nm standard CMOS process without needing the use of any bipolar devices. This IP operates over a temperature range of -40 to 125C while taking less than 200nA from the supply, with a nominal current of 140nA. A single room temperature trim can be used to achieve a temperature coefficient less than 40ppm/C.