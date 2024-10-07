PCIe Controller for USB4 Hosts and Devices supporting PCIe Tunneling, with optional built-in DMA and configurable AMBA AXI interface
Ultra Low Power AI core
The Akida Pico can be paired to wake up an MCU or CPU via low-power SPI or I2S interfaces to create very compact, ultra-low-power, portable and intelligent devices for wearables, remote sensors, always on wake-up devices, Healthcare, Consumer, Smart Home and AIoT applications. The Akida Runtime software manages network processing to fully utilize available resources and can automatically partitions execution into multiple passes.
Block Diagram of the Ultra Low Power AI core IP Core
ultra-low power IP
