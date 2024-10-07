Akida Pico accelerates a set of highly optimized temporal event-based neural network models to create an ultra energy-efficient, and purely digital, event-based processing architecture. Akida Pico features built in capabilities to execute these networks without a host CPU, enabling stand-alone operation for always on ultra low power. BrainChip’s unique MetaTF software flow enables developers to compile and optimize their chosen models for the Akida Pico.



The Akida Pico can be paired to wake up an MCU or CPU via low-power SPI or I2S interfaces to create very compact, ultra-low-power, portable and intelligent devices for wearables, remote sensors, always on wake-up devices, Healthcare, Consumer, Smart Home and AIoT applications. The Akida Runtime software manages network processing to fully utilize available resources and can automatically partitions execution into multiple passes.

