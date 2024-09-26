Ultra-low Power, compact 5 Bits R/2R Bias DAC
View Ultra-low Power, compact 5 Bits R/2R Bias DAC full description to...
- see the entire Ultra-low Power, compact 5 Bits R/2R Bias DAC datasheet
- get in contact with Ultra-low Power, compact 5 Bits R/2R Bias DAC Supplier
DAC IP
- Low Power 12bit 640Msps silicon proven High performance Current Steering DAC IP Core
- 12-bit, 8 GSPS High Performance Swift™ DAC in 16nm CMOS
- 16bit 5Gsps silicon proven High performance Current Steering DAC IP Core
- Audio codec with capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC and 120 dB SNR DAC with low latency
- 24-bit cap-less Audio DAC 115dB SNR low latency
- 24-bit cap-less Audio DAC 120dB SNR low latency