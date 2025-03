The OSC-XT-32k-T12FFC.01 IP is an ultra-low power crystal-based oscillator designed in TSMC 12 nm FF for accurate 32 kHz clock generation in the SoC Always-On domain (eg. implementation of RTC features). An embedded auxiliary loop controls the voltage amplitude at the crystal terminals for maximizing the power efficiency for multiple crystals. It enables to drive external crystal-dependent pulling capacitors, thus allowing to select the best trade-off between BoM and frequency accuracy. A bypass mode allows to drive an external clock through the IP to its output port.