Ultra low-power Microphone, Audio, IoT interface
STAR1000's power is so low that it can achieve full audio performance with the power that many competing solutions use in a low performance, stand by mode. As such, it is very well suited to always-on applications such as voice assistants. Moreover the architecture of STAR1000 is highly configurable – enabling scalable power vs bandwidth and resolution trade-offs to yield optimized performance for a variety of different inputs with state-of-the-art performance.
STAR1000 can be configured to operate in a variety of non-inverting opamp configurations or lower distortion inverting opamp configurations. The highly flexible interface enables a wide variety of inputs to be digitized, such as microphones, audio line-in, battery voltages, sensor inputs, and most inputs found in IoT applications. Hence STAR1000 is a single IP which can be used for multiple applications.
The ADC operates in either continuous time Delta Sigma mode for high dynamic range and wide bandwidth inputs, or can be configured to operate in incremental mode which is optimal for Nyquist rate digitization of low bandwidth applications. Incremental mode also enables the six inputs to be time interleaved and digitized by a single ADC.
The design is GDS ready and silicon proven in a TSMC 40nm LP process and with functional range down to 0.87V is extremely well suited for ultra low power applications.
View Ultra low-power Microphone, Audio, IoT interface full description to...
- see the entire Ultra low-power Microphone, Audio, IoT interface datasheet
- get in contact with Ultra low-power Microphone, Audio, IoT interface Supplier
Block Diagram of the Ultra low-power Microphone, Audio, IoT interface
multi-input interface IP
- AXI Interface Core
- PCIe 5.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- PCIe 6.0 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations with native user interface
- Many-Channel Centralized DMA Controller with AMBA AXI Interface
- Very compact (500 LUTs) Camera Sensor Receiver Interface Converting from MIPI CSI-2 to AXI4-Stream Video Standard