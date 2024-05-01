ICE-IP-358 High-speed XTS-GCM Multi Stream Inline Cipher Engine, DPA resistant
Ultra-small footprint, static framing, DPTx 1.4 IP core
Features
- DisplayPort 1.4 compatible.
- Ultra-small footprint (1k LUT minimum, 3.5k LUT maximum).
- Hardware proven on AMD/Xilinx 28nm FPGA fabric.
- Ships with an example project which demonstrates the following:
- Link initialization at 5.4 Gbps.
- Initialization of the DPTx core.
- Output a test video pattern with 4k60 framing.
- Commercial or Academic licenses available.
