PQSecure™-CRYSTALS from PQSecure Technologies, LLC. is a set of hardware IP cores designed for various target applications of digital signatures and key encapsulation based on Dilithium and Kyber algorithms. PQSecure™-CRYSTALS supports parameters for all three FIPS recommended security levels with countermeasures (optional) against various side-channel and known fault attacks. It can be used in various security protocols to replace or augment the traditional elliptic curve based key exchange and digital signatures (ECDH and ECDSA) such as TLS, which are potentially compromised by quantum computing.

PQSecure™-CRYSTALS has several variations that operate at different levels of performance and security levels. The lowest area (tiny) design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000T, the compact design is designated PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000C, the balanced-performance design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000B, and the highest-performance design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000H.