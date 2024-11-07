UFS/UniPro Controller IP delivers high-speed, low-power storage solutions for mobile and IoT, supporting up to UFS4.0 with both host and device applications.



The Unified Protocol (UniPro) provides a layered protocol similar to the ISO OSI model. It is designed for high-speed, stable data transfer in mobile and automotive systems.



The UniPro 1.6 IP is compliant with MIPI UniPro 1.6 specification and is used for connecting applications and MIPI M-PHY links at HS-G3 speed (5.83 Gbps/Rate B).



The UniPro IP is fully compatible with M31’s M-PHY IP for use in UFS storage devices. When combined with UFS Host Controller IP, UniPro IP, and M-PHY IP, these IPs provide a comprehensive solution, enabling customers to easily integrate them into their applications and accelerate the time-to-market for SoC designs.