Universal video encoder supporting encoding of NTSC, PAL, 960H, AHD, HD-CVI and HD-TVI
Control and status registers are written to and read from using a conventional 8-bit wide microprocessor interface.
The intellectual property block is provided as RTL compliant Verilog-2001 source code for FPGAs from all vendors or for ASICs.
