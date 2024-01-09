PT57 is a video encoder IP (intellectual property) core supporting NTSC-M/PAL standards as well as 960H NTSC/PAL, and AHD/HD-CVI/HD-TVI analogue HD formats at 720p-25Hz/30Hz, 1080p25Hz/30Hz, 4MP-25Hz/30Hz and 5MP-12.5Hz/20Hz resolutions.



Control and status registers are written to and read from using a conventional 8-bit wide microprocessor interface.



The intellectual property block is provided as RTL compliant Verilog-2001 source code for FPGAs from all vendors or for ASICs.