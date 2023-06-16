Up to 3mA LDO voltage regulator (output voltage value 1.2 V)
Feedback is made as the separate input and allows for voltage drop on the wire by which stabilized voltage is supplied to the cell.
View Up to 3mA LDO voltage regulator (output voltage value 1.2 V) full description to...
- see the entire Up to 3mA LDO voltage regulator (output voltage value 1.2 V) datasheet
- get in contact with Up to 3mA LDO voltage regulator (output voltage value 1.2 V) Supplier
LDO IP
- Low Dropout (LDO) Capless Regulator
- Voltage Regulator LDO, Adjustable 1.1V Output
- 40nm 1.8V Programmable 1.1V LDO Regulator with 50mA max. output
- 10mA, Capless High PSRR LDO Regulator for RF and Analog Applications in TSMC 28nm
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO voltage regulator in TSMC 22ULL
- Low-leakage LDO in TSMC 40 ULP to supply logic and analog domains (up to 5.5V input supply)