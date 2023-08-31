180XFAB_OpAmp_01 is two-stage amplifier. The first (low-voltage) cascade provides pre-amplification and matching of the common-mode component of the signal with the input of the second, high-voltage cascade. The second (high-voltage) cascade provides the main voltage gain, the output circuits of this cascade are powered by high-voltage voltages of ±100 Volts. The first stage of the single-ended amplifier is assembled on a single-ended op-amp with differential inputs and single-end output. It is possible to adjust the quiescent current of the output stage of the amplifier. Quiescent current can be adjusted by bits bias<3:0>. The input impedance of the amplifier can be in the range of 200 ÷ 320 kΩ and depends on the gain. There are two outputs in the amplifier: outn is the main output, outp should be connected to the analog ground. The maximum output amplitude is 90V.