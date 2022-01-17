USB 3.1 Type-C / DisplayPort PHY in Samsung 5LPE
The DesignWare USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort Tx 1.3 Tx IP is targeted for integration into SoCs that support connections to high-definition (HD), 2K, 4K, and 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD) display from mobile devices, set-top boxes and other applications requiring fast data transfer and output of high-resolution content. The DesignWare IP solution delivers up to 10 Gbps data rates and simplifies users’ USB connection with reversible plug orientation and cable direction, bi-directional power and the DisplayPort alternate mode. The DisplayPort 1.3 alternate mode uses existing SuperSpeed USB lanes over USB Type-C connectors and cables to deliver up to 32.4 Gbps maximum link bandwidth with each of the four lanes running at 8.1 Gbps. The DesignWare IP USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort 1.3 Tx IP solution simplifies integration and reduces system-level costs by removing requirements for external crossbar switch components for the USB and DisplayPort datapaths.
The DesignWare USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort 1.3 Tx IP solution integrates HDCP 2.2 content security, which is required to play back UHD 4K and higher-resolution content over DisplayPort 1.3 alternate mode. It creates a secure connection between a source and display by using industry standard public key and advanced encryption algorithms for successful content transfer. Synopsys’ HDCP 2.2 content protection IP provides designers with a complete and highly secure implementation of the HDCP 2.2 standard, including the entire control plane processing with authentication and key exchange protocols, as well as key stream generation. Incorporating HDCP 2.2 content protection in the DesignWare USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort 1.3 Tx IP solution helps designers meet the stringent compliance requirements of the DCP LLC licensing authority.
As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys enables designers to accelerate the integration of high-performance USB Type-C connectivity into their SoCs, while enabling secure delivery of high-definition video content.
It’s critical to understand the challenges around layout, power, specification details, the software stack and subsystem when it comes USB Type-C implementation. Join Morten Christiansen as he discusses what you should consider before implementing USB Type-C in your SoC design. Learn more about how Synopsys DesignWare USB IP can help bring your products to market at https://www.synopsys.com/usb.
