Synopsys' DesignWare USB 3.1 PHY IP provides designers with the industry's best combination of low area and low power with support for the leading process technologies such as 14/16-nm FinFET. Both the USB-C 3.1 and USB 3.1 PHYs use a single efficient GDSII design that supports the SuperSpeedPlus (10 Gbps) and SuperSpeed (5 Gbps) speed modes. To maximize battery life in mobile applications, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.1 PHYs are designed to minimize power consumption and standby current. In addition, the DesignWare USB-C 3.1 femtoPHY is optimized to support the USB Type-C connectivity specification.

Synopsys DesignWare USB IP is the most certified USB IP solution in the industry. With over 3,000 design wins and approximately three billion silicon-proven units shipped, Synopsys' complete USB IP solution, consisting of digital controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits and IP software development kits, enables designers to lower integration risk and speed time-to-market.