USB 3.1 Type-C PHY IP for TSMC 5FF
Synopsys DesignWare USB IP is the most certified USB IP solution in the industry. With over 3,000 design wins and approximately three billion silicon-proven units shipped, Synopsys' complete USB IP solution, consisting of digital controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits and IP software development kits, enables designers to lower integration risk and speed time-to-market.
Video Demo of the USB 3.1 Type-C PHY IP for TSMC 5FF
It’s critical to understand the challenges around layout, power, specification details, the software stack and subsystem when it comes USB Type-C implementation. Join Morten Christiansen as he discusses what you should consider before implementing USB Type-C in your SoC design. Learn more about how Synopsys DesignWare USB IP can help bring your products to market at https://www.synopsys.com/usb.
USB PHY IP
- USB 3.0 PHY in TSMC (65nm, 55nm, 40nm, 28nm)
- USB-C 3.1/DP TX PHY in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, 7nm, 5nm)
- USB-C 3.1 SS/SSP PHY, Type-C in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- USB-C 3.2 SS/SSP PHY, Type-C in TSMC (7nm, 5nm)
- Complete USB Type-C Power Delivery PHY, RTL, and Software