M SQUARE USB 3.2 PHY IP is designed based on the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 specification from the USB Implementer Forum. It provides bandwidth up to 20Gbps. This high bandwidth benefits consumer/industrial video applications, display and docking applications, cloud computing and automotive applications. As the leading supplier of USB IP, M SQUARE provides customers with low power, compact area and robust performance IP designed with unique hybrid analog/digital architecture. This IP includes all USB functions (type-C, 20G/10G/5G/480M/12M/1.5Mbps transceiver) and has complete deliverables which ease SOC integration and silicon validation. Our IP is available in a wide variety of process nodes from 40nm to 6/7nm. With compact die size and low pad count, this IP increases the product competitiveness in USB market.