USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5
The DesignWare USB 3.2 Controller and PHY IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB 3.2 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.
As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a highperformance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.
Features
- Supports 20Gbps, 10Gbps, and 5Gbps data rates
- Supports 480 Mbps, 12 Mbps, and 1.5 Mbps data rates
- x1 and x2 configurations (USB 3.2 and USB 3.1 PHY only)
- Low active and standby power
- Small area for low silicon cost
- USB Type-C connectivity support available (external party Type C Port Controller not included)
Benefits
- Supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 at 5Gbps, USB 3.2 Gen 2 at 10Gbps, and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 at 20Gbps Supports Hi-Speed 480 Mbps and Full Speed 12 Mbps
- Multi-lane operation for USB 3.2 peripherals
- Backwards compatible with all existing USB products
- Optimized Device controller IP designed to achieve power boost
- DesignWare USB 3.2 PHYs and controllers offer high-performance throughput
- Supports PIPE and UTMI+ PHY interfaces
- Architectural features reduce power consumption
Deliverables
- GDSII
- LEF
- LIB
- Simulation model
- Testbench
- Databook
Applications
- Mass storage devices
- Display and docking applications
- Cloud computing
- Automotive applications
Video Demo of the USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5 IP Core
It’s critical to understand the challenges around layout, power, specification details, the software stack and subsystem when it comes USB Type-C implementation. Join Morten Christiansen as he discusses what you should consider before implementing USB Type-C in your SoC design. Learn more about how Synopsys DesignWare USB IP can help bring your products to market at https://www.synopsys.com/usb.
View USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5 full description to...
- see the entire USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5 datasheet
- get in contact with USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5 Supplier