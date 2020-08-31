The DesignWare® SuperSpeed 3.2 USB IP solution is based on the USB 3.2 specification from the USB Implementer Forum. The USB 3.2 IP offering includes controllers, PHYs with support for the USB Type-C™ connectivity specification, verification IP, and IP subsystems. These elements enable quick development of advanced chip designs incorporating the 20 Gbps SuperSpeed USB standard. The DesignWare USB 3.2 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs for mass storage devices, display and docking applications, cloud computing, and automotive applications.

The DesignWare USB 3.2 Controller and PHY IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB 3.2 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.

As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a highperformance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.

Features

Supports 20Gbps, 10Gbps, and 5Gbps data rates

Supports 480 Mbps, 12 Mbps, and 1.5 Mbps data rates

x1 and x2 configurations (USB 3.2 and USB 3.1 PHY only)

Low active and standby power

Small area for low silicon cost

USB Type-C connectivity support available (external party Type C Port Controller not included)

Benefits

Supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 at 5Gbps, USB 3.2 Gen 2 at 10Gbps, and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 at 20Gbps Supports Hi-Speed 480 Mbps and Full Speed 12 Mbps

Multi-lane operation for USB 3.2 peripherals

Backwards compatible with all existing USB products

Optimized Device controller IP designed to achieve power boost

DesignWare USB 3.2 PHYs and controllers offer high-performance throughput

Supports PIPE and UTMI+ PHY interfaces

Architectural features reduce power consumption

Deliverables

GDSII

LEF

LIB

Simulation model

Testbench

Databook

Applications

Mass storage devices

Display and docking applications

Cloud computing

Automotive applications

Video Demo of the USB-C 3.2 in TSMC N5 IP Core

It’s critical to understand the challenges around layout, power, specification details, the software stack and subsystem when it comes USB Type-C implementation. Join Morten Christiansen as he discusses what you should consider before implementing USB Type-C in your SoC design. Learn more about how Synopsys DesignWare USB IP can help bring your products to market at https://www.synopsys.com/usb.