CT20601 is a complete USB Type-C Interface which includes optional VCONN and VBUS management features.

It implements the dual-role port CC1/CC2 interface including the disabled Voltage Clamp for dead-battery operations and the VCONN power-configurable switches, with over-current protections.



The VBUS management (with optional 10bit AD Conversion) includes Force/Bleed discharge and power paths commands.



The digital section of the USB-C Interface:

• Controls the CC lines of the USB Type-C connector • Controls the port role

• Debounces VBUS and CC lines

• Controls the port power role

• Monitors levels on CC lines, selecting the comparators thresholds, for detecting connection/disconnection and termination changes.



CT20601 interfaces with the Host by means of a set of standardized registers which provides commands to control operations.