USB-C Interface
It implements the dual-role port CC1/CC2 interface including the disabled Voltage Clamp for dead-battery operations and the VCONN power-configurable switches, with over-current protections.
The VBUS management (with optional 10bit AD Conversion) includes Force/Bleed discharge and power paths commands.
The digital section of the USB-C Interface:
• Controls the CC lines of the USB Type-C connector • Controls the port role
• Debounces VBUS and CC lines
• Controls the port power role
• Monitors levels on CC lines, selecting the comparators thresholds, for detecting connection/disconnection and termination changes.
CT20601 interfaces with the Host by means of a set of standardized registers which provides commands to control operations.
