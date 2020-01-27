The KB8001 is a USB Type-C™ 40 Gb/s Multiprotocol Switch and Bidirectional Bit-Level Retimer that supports transmitter FeedForward Equalization and adaptive receiver equalization. This compensates for frequencydependent cable and board trace loss up to 30 dB that can result in Inter-Symbol Interference. It requires adaptive RX equalization when the higher speed modes such as USB Super Speed, DP 1.4a, Thunderbolt 3, or other alternate modes need to travel across a PCB or cable.



All four lanes of the KB8001 are bidirectional. This makes it a versatile signal retimer applicable in both host (source) and device (sink) applications.



For host or device applications, the KB8001 enables the system to pass both transceiver compliance and receiver jitter tolerance tests for USB4 Gen 2,3, USB3.2 Gen 1,2 (Gen1x1, Gen1x2, Gen2x1, and Gen2x2), DP version 1.4a [(RBR 1.62 Gb/s, HBR3 8.1 Gb/s, HBR2 5.4 Gb/s, HBR 2.7 Gb/s and RBR 1.62 GBd) x1, x2, x4], Thunderbolt 2, 3 [(10.3125 Gb/s, 20.625 Gb/s) single lane operation, dual lane unbonded and dual-lane bonded operation].



A Two-Wire Interface (TWI) connects to the Power Delivery Microcontroller for initialization and configuration operations. The Sideband Use (SBU) interface carries sideband information used by the USB Type-C Alt M

Features

Multiprotocol USB-C 40 Gb/s multiprotocol switch and bidirectional bit-level retimer supporting:

USB4 Gen2, Gen3 signalling for 20 and 40 Gb/s operation



USB3.2 Super Speed+ signalling for 5 and 10 Gb/s operation



DP1.4a (8.1 / 5.4 / 2.7 / 1.62 Gb/s) and x1, x2, x4



Alternate Mode with USB3.2 and DP 1.4 (HBR3, HBR2, HBR and RBR) x1, x2



Thunderbolt (20.625 and 10.3125 Gb/s) support single / dual-lane operation

Low power for host computing and active cables applications

Crossbar switch supporting a flexible datapath

Support for six cascaded retimers

TX de-emphasis up to 8 dB at 10.315 GHz

RX advanced equalization up to 30 dB at 10.315 GHz

Dynamic per-wire de-skew

On-chip diagnostics including EyeScope, SNR and BER monitors

PRBS pattern generators and loopbacks modes

External configuration through TWI or SBU interfaces

Integrated SBU DC-blocking capacitors and pullup / down resistors

Temperature range: 0ºC to 65ºC

Compact footprint: 81p, 4 × 4 mm, FCCSP package

Benefits

First to market with re-timer solution that supports multiple protocols

Low BOM cost with integrated passives and no requirement for external EEPROM Low power for host computing and active cables applications

Easy to debug with on-chip diagnostics including EyeScope, SNR and BER monitors

Flexible orientation enabling both source and sink applications

Longer cables beyond two metres with support for RX equalization and TX deemphasis

Compact footprint for small form factor designs

Applications

Mobile PC, desktop PC and tablets

Monitors, docking stations, and adapters

External hard disk and solid-state drives

Gaming consoles

Active cables

Block Diagram of the USB Type-C 40 Gb/s Multi-Protocol Switch and Bi-Directional Bit-Level Retimer