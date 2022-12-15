The Arasan’s VESA DSC v1.2 Encoder IP core compresses high-definition streams in real time at resolutions ranging from 480 to 8K. The core supports 8, 10, 12, 14 or 16 bits per pixel in RGB or YCbCr format (4:4:4 or 4:2:2). The DSC Encoder core is industry-standard in its integration of host setup and control, data input, and visual output. Arasan’s VESA DSC Encoder IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan’s DSI Tx IP. Arasan’s expertise is backed by our unique silicon-proven design discipline and product development process that ensures fast silicon success with our analog and digital IP.